Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 25, 2026

KARACHI/OTTAWA: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has eased to 203.93 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, slipping slightly from yesterday’s levels around 204.5–205.5 PKR.

This modest decline comes after a period of relative stability, with mid-market rates from major converters like Wise and XE hovering near 204.17–204.44 PKR, while local open market rates in Pakistan show some variation depending on buy/sell spreads.

What’s Driving the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate?

The CAD-PKR pair is influenced by several key factors, including global oil prices (which support Canada’s export economy), interest rate policies of the Bank of Canada, inflation trends in both countries, and overall forex market sentiment. While the CAD generally benefits from Canada’s resource-rich economy, today’s small drop to 203.93 PKR may reflect short-term market adjustments or shifting demand. For the most accurate live rates, reliable tools such as Wise, XE Currency Converter, or local Pakistani forex platforms are highly recommended.

How This Rate Change Affects Trade and Remittances

At 203.93 PKR, Canadian imports like machinery, agricultural goods, and consumer products become marginally more affordable for Pakistani buyers, which could provide some relief to importers. On the other hand, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances will receive slightly less PKR per dollar compared to recent higher levels, potentially impacting household budgets. Businesses and individuals engaged in Canada-Pakistan transactions should keep a close watch on these movements, as even small fluctuations can influence financial planning and timing.

Recent CAD to PKR Trends

Over the past 30 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between approximately 203 PKR and 207 PKR, averaging in the mid-204s to low-205s. The pair has shown mild volatility in recent weeks, with today’s rate sitting toward the lower end of the recent range. These patterns highlight the currency pair’s sensitivity to global economic news and commodity price shifts. Travelers, investors, and remittance senders are advised to monitor both historical and live data from trusted sources for better decision-making.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), popularly known as the “Loonie,” is managed by the Bank of Canada and derives its strength from Canada’s commodity exports and stable economic fundamentals. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects Pakistan’s domestic economic conditions and external market influences. Staying updated on CAD to PKR movements is essential for anyone handling cross-border finances, whether through remittances, travel, or business.