Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 29, 2025

August 29, 2025: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has climbed to 204.45 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, marking an uptick from 202.81 PKR on August 23.

CAD to PKR- Latest Updates

This follows a recent trend of fluctuations, with the CAD trading at 202.6269 PKR on August 22, 204.18 PKR on August 16, 205.25 PKR on August 9, 203.7979 PKR (interbank) and 205.33 PKR (open market) on August 2, 206.18 PKR on July 29, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 201.7810 PKR to an average of 205.9274, reflecting a +0.81% daily increase.

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, trade balances, and global forex market trends. Canada’s economy, supported by exports like oil and timber, often strengthens the CAD, and today’s rise to 204.45 PKR may signal renewed market confidence. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR continues to grapple with inflation, political instability, and external debt pressures, adding volatility to the currency pair. Stay informed with real-time updates from tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter to navigate these shifts.

Impact on Trade, Remittances, and Economy

The increase to 204.45 PKR raises the cost of Canadian imports, such as machinery or agricultural goods, for Pakistani businesses, potentially impacting trade costs. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances will benefit, as their conversions yield more PKR, boosting purchasing power in Pakistan. Investors and traders engaged in Canada-Pakistan transactions should monitor this upward trend, as CAD to PKR volatility could affect financial planning. Check live rates on platforms like Wise for the latest insights.

Latest CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between 201.7810 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, with an average of 206.2754. The past week saw a low of 202.6269 PKR on August 22 and today’s high of 204.45 PKR, marking a +0.81% weekly change. This volatility underscores the importance of real-time forex data for travelers, investors, and businesses involved in Canada-Pakistan trade. Historical trends from reliable sources can aid in strategic decision-making.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its stability stems from Canada’s resource-rich economy and prudent fiscal policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often affected by domestic economic challenges and global market dynamics. Understanding these currencies is crucial for anyone navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market, whether for remittances, travel, or investments.