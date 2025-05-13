Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 13, 2025

KARACHI, May 13, 2025 – The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has experienced a slight decline against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), trading at 201.05 PKR as of Tuesday, down from last week’s rate of 203.08 PKR, according to currency market updates. This marginal depreciation reflects ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market driven by a combination of economic and geopolitical factors.

Understanding Currency Valuation

The valuation of currencies like the CAD and PKR is determined by a complex interplay of economic indicators, market demand, and external pressures. Key factors include interest rates, inflation, trade balances, and foreign exchange reserves. The State Bank of Pakistan manages the PKR under a managed float regime, allowing market forces to influence its value while intervening to stabilize significant fluctuations. Similarly, the Bank of Canada oversees the CAD, which is affected by global commodity prices, particularly oil, given Canada’s status as a major exporter. Geopolitical events, such as recent U.S. tariff policies and regional tensions, also impact currency markets by influencing investor confidence and capital flows. For instance, the U.S. dollar’s recent decline has indirectly affected Canadian Dollar valuations due to Canada’s close economic ties with the U.S.

Impact of the Decline

The slight weakening of the CAD against the PKR has several implications. For Pakistani importers of Canadian goods, such as machinery or agricultural products, the cost has marginally decreased, potentially boosting trade. Conversely, Canadian exporters may face reduced competitiveness in Pakistan due to lower returns when converting PKR earnings back to CAD. Remittances from the Pakistani diaspora in Canada, a significant economic driver, are also affected. A weaker CAD means Pakistani workers in Canada receive fewer PKR when sending money home, potentially impacting household incomes in Pakistan. Additionally, the decline aligns with broader market trends, including a weakening U.S. dollar, which has lost over 9% against a basket of currencies this year, influencing CAD’s performance due to Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade.

About the Currencies

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, is sensitive to domestic inflation, political stability, and foreign exchange reserves. High inflation and political uncertainties often exert downward pressure on the PKR. The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “loonie,” is overseen by the Bank of Canada and is influenced by global commodity markets, particularly oil prices, due to Canada’s resource-based economy. Both currencies operate in a global market where external shocks, such as U.S. policy changes or geopolitical tensions, can cause rapid shifts in value.