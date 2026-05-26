Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 26, 2026

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) maintained a firm position against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market on Tuesday, reflecting continued strength in the Canadian currency amid pressure on emerging market currencies.

According to market data, the Canadian Dollar was trading at Rs.200.01 for buying and Rs.205.45 for selling against the Pakistani Rupee in Pakistan’s open market on May 26, 2026.

Currency dealers said the CAD to PKR pair continues to attract attention from overseas workers, students, importers, and families with financial links to Canada, as fluctuations in the exchange rate directly impact remittances, education expenses, and trade-related payments.

Canadian Dollar Remains Strong

Market analysts attributed the Canadian Dollar’s resilience to stable economic conditions in Canada, supported by energy exports, global commodity prices, and monetary policy decisions by the Bank of Canada.

The Canadian currency is also influenced by international oil prices, inflation trends, employment data, and broader investor sentiment in global financial markets.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Rupee remains under pressure due to inflation concerns, import payments, and external financing requirements, keeping demand for major foreign currencies elevated in the local market.

Impact on Pakistani Students and Immigrants

The stronger Canadian Dollar is increasing financial pressure on Pakistani families supporting students and immigrants in Canada.

With annual tuition fees and living expenses in Canada typically ranging between CAD20,000 and CAD40,000, even modest increases in the CAD to PKR exchange rate can significantly raise overall education and settlement costs.

Travel expenses, visa fees, accommodation charges, and insurance payments also become more expensive when the Rupee weakens against the Canadian currency.

Financial consultants said many families are now monitoring exchange rates more closely and opting for phased transfers to manage currency-related expenses.

Overseas Pakistanis Gain from Higher Conversion Rates

On the other hand, overseas Pakistanis working in Canada are benefiting from the stronger Canadian Dollar, as remittances sent back home convert into larger rupee amounts.

Higher remittance values help support household spending, education, healthcare, and investment activities in Pakistan while also contributing to the country’s foreign exchange inflows.

Analysts noted that remittances from Canada remain an important support for Pakistan’s external account stability.

Trade and Business Effects

The CAD to PKR exchange rate also has implications for bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada.

Pakistani exporters dealing in textiles, rice, leather products, and sports goods may benefit from a relatively weaker Rupee, as their products become more competitively priced in Canadian markets.

However, Pakistani importers purchasing machinery, industrial equipment, and technology products from Canada face rising costs when the Canadian Dollar appreciates.

Businesses engaged in international trade are increasingly adopting foreign exchange risk management and hedging strategies to limit exposure to currency volatility.

Outlook for CAD to PKR

Market experts expect the Canadian Dollar to remain relatively firm against the Pakistani Rupee in the near term, particularly if global oil prices stay strong and Canada’s economy continues to show stability.

They added that the Pakistani Rupee’s future direction will depend on Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, inflation outlook, export growth, remittance inflows, and developments related to external financing arrangements.

Disclaimer

Exchange rates fluctuate throughout trading hours and may vary across banks, exchange companies, and financial institutions.