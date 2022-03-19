Canadian fisherman catches 10ft-long fish aka ‘living dinosaur’

A Candian fish guide named Yves Bisson made the catch of his life by finding a huge 10.5 feet long sturgeon Fish which is also known as the ‘living dinosaur’.

Bisson, who is an expert on the sturgeon species, claims that the fish might have been over a hundred years old.

250 kg sturgeon caught in Canada The giant was captured in British Columbia, measured, RFID-tagged, and released. According to experts, the fish is over 100 years old pic.twitter.com/S8JrANxMM9 — rajiv (@rajbindas86) March 18, 2022

The purpose of catching the fish was not hunting, which is why the fish was released back into the water shortly after its capture.

The catch was caught on camera by Bisson’s partner and uploaded over TikTok. the video has since caught the attention of social media users.

The Sturgeon fish is called the ‘living dinosaur’ due to its Jurassic-era origins.

After measuring and tagging the fish with an RFID chip, the guides set the sturgeon free. they also figured out that this particular Sturgeon had luckily never been caught before.

Despite being huge, the sturgeon does not cause any harm to humans, mainly because it is toothless. Sturgeon grows up to 7-10 feet on average, but in rare cases, they can grow up to 26 feet, according to Brittanica.

