Canadian Jazz Legend Oliver Jones passes away at 91

The Montreal jazz pianist, organist, composer, and arranger Oliver Jones passed away at the age of 91 from a long-time ailment.

Jones’ family and Justin Time Records took to their official Instagram handle and paid tribute to the award-winning Canadian musician.

In the statement, they mentioned, “An exceptional musician, a gentle soul and a friend who touched so many lives, his kindness and immense talent left a lasting mark on so many people and generations, and his memory will continue to inspire us”.

The statement further noted, “He will be profoundly missed. We kindly ask that his family’s privacy be respected as they grieve this tremendous loss. Merci. Thank you.”

Born in Montreal on 11 September 1934, Jones grew up in the city’s Little Burgundy neighbourhood and began playing the piano at the age of five. Over a career spanning decades, he became one of Canada’s most respected jazz musicians.

He was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2003 and received the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 2005, Canada’s highest honour in the performing arts. Jones was also appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada, honoured by the Ordre national du Québec, and received multiple Juno Awards, Félix Awards, and the Oscar Peterson Award at the Montreal International Jazz Festival.