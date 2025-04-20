web analytics
Canal Protests: Sit-ins, shutter down strikes across Sindh

TOP NEWS

LARKANA: The lawyers sit-in at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur, against new canals from Indus River, has entered in its third day as shutter down strikes being observed across Sindh.

Shutter down strikes being observed at Jamshoro, Larkana, Naushehro Feroz, Sujawal, Nawabshah and Ghotki and other cities of Sindh.

Vehicular traffic has been suspended between Sindh and Punjab.

Shopkeepers and markets as well as petrol pumps have shuttered down in Larkana, while business and trade activities have been suspended in Ratodero, Baqrani, Dokri and Badah across the district.

Meanwhile, shops have been locked down in Jamshoro and Nawabshah, while shutter down also being observed in Sujawal, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Shahdadkot and Kashmore districts. “Canals building has been a conspiracy to turn the Sindh’s fertile lands into desert,” speakers at protests said.

Markets have also been closed down at Naushehro Feroz, Moro, Padidan, Kandiaro, Mehrabpur and other cities and towns.

Political workers of the nationalist parties have blocked the National Highway at Halani and Kandiaro, suspending the vehicular traffic.

