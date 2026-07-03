Cancer death risk rises with each hour of uninterrupted sitting

Each extra hour of uninterrupted sitting in a person’s day increases the risk of dying from cancer by nine percent, according to a new study published in PLOS Medicine.

The research, conducted by Frederick Ho and his colleagues at the University of Glasgow, highlights that greater total sedentary time—such as sitting, reclining, or lying down while awake—is directly associated with worse overall health outcomes.

Current health guidelines generally stress total sedentary time without considering whether it is spread across many short periods or concentrated into fewer, longer intervals.

The new study examined data from 91,292 UK Biobank participants who wore activity monitors for seven days and were followed for a median of 12.38 years.

Activity levels were classified as prolonged sedentary behavior (intervals of at least 30 minutes with at least 90 percent sedentary time), interrupted sedentary behavior (lasting less than 30 minutes or broken up with over 10 percent non-sedentary activity), or different levels of physical activity.

Prolonged sedentary behavior was heavily linked to an increased risk of cancer death, higher overall cancer rates, and obesity-related cancers such as esophageal, liver, kidney, pancreatic, colorectal, breast, ovarian, and thyroid cancers. It was also tied to type 2 diabetes-related cancers.

Conversely, reducing sedentary time showed a strong protective pattern. Swapping just one hour of prolonged sitting daily for light physical activity was associated with a 12 percent reduction in cancer mortality risk.

Researchers noted that this single-cohort study of UK Biobank volunteers may not be widely applicable and does not definitively establish causality, as the participants tend to have a health volunteer bias and higher physical activity levels than the general UK population. The team also lacked data on the context of the sedentary behavior, such as whether it occurred during work or travel.

“Our findings suggest that the health effects of sedentary behavior may depend not only on total sedentary time, but also on whether that time is accumulated in prolonged bouts or interrupted by activity,” the authors stated.

READ MORE: Covid-19 vaccine boosters offer surprise defense

They added that this pattern is biologically plausible, as experimental studies have shown that interrupting prolonged sitting with short bouts of activity can significantly improve metabolic responses compared with uninterrupted sitting.

The authors concluded that while current health guidelines emphasize moderate or vigorous exercise, their findings highlight the critical importance of light movement. Future clinical trials will enable researchers to move beyond generic recommendations and develop personalized strategies to reduce sitting time safely.