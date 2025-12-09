Cancer, heart patients to get free treatment in THIS Pakistan province

The Punjab government has announced free treatment for patients suffering from cancer and cardiac diseases across the province, a major relief initiative for those unable to bear the high cost of care.

The provincial government will cover the full expenses of cancer treatment and cardiac surgeries, and will issue a special card to eligible patients.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, individuals diagnosed with cancer or heart disease will be provided with a Special Initiative Card, allowing each patient to receive treatment worth up to Rs1 million at no cost.

An official statement noted that, in the first phase, 45,000 patients will benefit from the newly launched card, relieving them of the financial burden associated with expensive medical procedures.

Maryam Nawaz has also requested a detailed plan for timely treatment of stroke and paralysis cases. Additionally, she has set a deadline of 31 January for the operationalisation of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology in Sargodha.

The Secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education briefed her on the progress of ongoing health initiatives.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz formally inaugurated the second phase of Lahore Development Plan.

As per details, the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz regarding Phase II of the Lahore Development Plan.

Under this phase, a total of 6,284 streets across Lahore will be fully upgraded. By 30 June next year, 5,798 streets under the Municipal Corporation and 486 streets under WASA will be modernised.

CM Maryam Nawaz stated that no compromise will be made on the quality of Lahore’s development. She emphasised that no delay will be tolerated in the completion of Phase II of the development plan.

She added that every part of Lahore will be freed from deterioration and restored with dignity for its residents.