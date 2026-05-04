Cancer patients to get free medicines in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sohail Khan Afridi on Sunday directed the resumption of the project providing free medicines to underprivileged cancer patients and expanded its scope to the entire province, ARY News reported.

While chairing a meeting on the Annual Development Program (ADP) for 2026–2027, the CM deliberated on proposed projects in health, agriculture, sports, youth affairs, and the relief sector.

He instructed the swift completion of the Khyber Institute of Child Health project and directed the immediate release of funds. He also ordered officials to initiate correspondence with the federal government to secure the funding due from their side for the project.

To address environmental concerns, the CM directed the proposal of projects for major cities to recharge water tables through rain and floodwater harvesting.

Additionally, he sought a plan from the Agriculture Department to achieve self-reliance in wheat and other essential food commodities.

He also ordered the allocation of separate sports facilities for special children within major sports complexes.

CM Afridi emphasized that schemes should be suggested to implement the provincial youth policy, expressing his determination that the upcoming budget will focus on the youth, the poor, and the middle class.

Health & Infrastructure Proposals

The meeting suggested establishing a “Health City” and a general hospital at the Khan Institute of Organ Transplant in Peshawar.

Other proposals included the upgrading and revamping of Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Clinics (RHCs), and Category-D hospitals to provide missing facilities across the province.

Furthermore, the establishment of an Oncology Center and a Burn and Kidney Center in Mardan, as well as a Clinical Tower in Swabi, were recommended.

Agriculture, Youth, and Emergency Services

Proposed initiatives included providing agricultural machinery to farmers, developing command areas for 22 small dams, and offering interest-free loans to agricultural graduates alongside student scholarships.

For sports and youth, the meeting suggested establishing Youth Centers in various districts and sports complexes in South Waziristan Upper, Mohmand, Chitral, and Battagram.

Finally, the meeting proposed establishing Rescue 1122 sub-stations in all remaining tehsils, setting up rescue points in densely populated areas, and creating a Mobile Command and Control Center.