Candace Cameron Bure reveals marriage hard times with Valeri Bure

Veteran actress Candace Cameron Bure has candidly discussed the challenging phase of her 29-year marriage to Valeri Bure.

“There were times of deep brokenness that I felt,” Candace admitted in the interview. The struggle wasn’t one moment but rather seasons of real difficulty. Candace urged that she and Valeri were able to rebuild themselves “back up” after facing valleys.

“But God is in the restoration business… [God] loves to restore and make all things new, and he certainly has.” Candace Cameron Bure further added to Us Weekly.

However, the Hollywood star also shed light on the challenges of work-life balance in her current life, explaining that dozens of women have been through their real lives, admitting that she still faces feelings of brokenness on some days.

However, the Candace Cameron Bure confession resonated with those who are facing marital struggles in day-to-day life, as she publicly announced that everything is not going awesome in her life after 29 years but gave hope to millions who are hopeless during marital difficulties.

Moreover, the Full House star recalled the crowd that could not wash away struggles promptly, but it offered a framework to restore trust and promises, creating a distinguished celebrity narrative.

Intriguing to note, the development took place when Lev, their son, delivered a 45-minute speech about marriage despite being young and unmarried himself, but the scripture message deeply affected both parents.