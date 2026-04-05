Candice King, Steven Krueger tie the knot in small ceremony

American actress Candice King and Steven Krueger tied the knot at The Chapel at High Point Farm in Tennessee.

The news was initially reported by Vogue. The couple had originally intended to have a large wedding in Nashville with their loved ones later this fall; however, their plans were altered after King became pregnant with their first child together. King already has two daughters, Florence and Josephine, from her previous marriage to musician Joe King of The Fray.

In The Vampire Diaries and its spinoff series, The Originals, Candice King and Krueger played vampires Caroline Forbes and Josh Rosza, respectively. Krueger revealed in an interview with Vogue that they opted for “a small elopement-style weekend in Nashville with just our immediate families,” while saving “the bigger celebration for sometime next year.” With only 15 guests in attendance—including Candice’s daughters and two nieces—Krueger told the publication the wedding was purposefully small and that “it was perfect.”

King noted that “the most stressful part was making sure the family felt taken care of and could get from point A to point B,” adding that logistical challenges exist whether it is a small elopement or a 200-person wedding.

Krueger emphasized that they concentrated on what he called the “essential trifecta: photos, flowers, and food,” and said they were “ecstatic” with how everything came together. Speaking openly about the challenges of organizing a wedding while pregnant, Candice King joked that “shockingly, there’s not a huge market for wedding dresses that fit over a baby bump.” She admitted she had been “quite nervous” about finding the right attire, wanting to feel both maternal and bridal rather than, in her words, “bouncing down the aisle” like the “Stay Puft Marshmallow Man” from Ghostbusters.