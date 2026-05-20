Cannes 2026 made a comeback with the Cannes Film Festival to the French Riviera for its 79th annual edition.

The chaos surrounding Cannes 2026 comes from the wide variety of films expected to be talked about throughout the festival. Famous directors are bringing ambitious new films, while rising filmmakers from Asia, Europe, Entertainment 361, and the Middle East are ready to compete with industry giants for attention and possibly even the Palme d’Or. These highly anticipated premieres are expected to dominate global movie discussions for months.

5 most anticipated films to premiere at Cannes 2026

Paper Tiger

Paper Tiger is a 2026 crime drama film written and directed by James Gray, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller. The film had its world premiere at the main competition of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, where it was nominated for the Palme d’Or.

It centers on the tale of two brothers, who pursue the American Dream but get entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorizes their family, testing their bond as betrayal becomes possible.

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Hope

Hope is a 2026 South Korean epic science fiction action-horror film written and directed by Na Hong-jin, starring Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender. It premiered at the main competition of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, where it will compete for the Palme d’Or.

The film follows a village police chief and his rookie as they protect their community from a mysterious creature after wildfires cut off communication, while hunters become the hunted in the mountains.

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Fjord

Fjord is a 2026 drama film written, co-produced, and directed by Cristian Mungiu, starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve. The film premiered at the main competition of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on 18 May also nominated for the Palme d’Or.

The story is based on a Romanian-Norwegian couple who face scrutiny after moving to the wife’s remote Norwegian hometown.

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The Beloved

It is a drama film helmed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, who wrote the screenplay with Isabel Peña. The film stars Javier Bardem and Victoria Luengo in a father-daughter relationship. The film had its world premiere at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on 16 May 2026, in competition for the Palme d’Or.Trailers 16.1

It follows estranged father and daughter Esteban Martínez and Emilia as they reunite on a film set in Fuerteventura while shooting a movie set in 1930s Western Sahara.

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Victorian Psycho

Victorian Psycho is an upcoming horror thriller film directed by Zachary Wigon and written by Virginia Feito, based on her novel of the same name. It stars Maika Monroe, Thomasin McKenzie, Ruth Wilson, and Jason Isaacs. The film will have its world premiere at the Un Certain Regard section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 21.

In 1858, young governess Winifred Notty arrives at the gothic Ensor House, where staff mysteriously begin disappearing.