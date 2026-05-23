Cannes 2026: Sadia Khan stuns in powder blue gown

Pakistani actress Sadia Khan posted her “Second Look for the Cannes red carpet”.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she posted a short video of herself with her powdered blue dress with minor embelishments on over all her dress.

She also captioned the post and said, “A little bolder, a little softer, and a lot more personal #mermaid. Some moments look beautiful on camera, but feel even more unforgettable while living them.”

She also credited her camera man and said, “To the man behind the video @shakeelbinafzal thank you for capturing this entire moment with such cinematic vision and emotion. Every frame felt alive.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halima Sadia Khan (@sadiakhanofficial)

She also praised her stylist and designer for the last minute chaos, “Some people style outfits. My stylist created a whole moment @leepakshiellawadi ✨🤍 To my designer, @chicandholland thank you for creating this masterpiece in such a short time and making it look this flawless is pure talent”.

In the closing note, she showed gratitude to her jeweller and said, “And @dinaj.jewelry the diamonds were the perfect touch of timeless elegance and brilliance”.