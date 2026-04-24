Cannes Film Festival 2026: Everything you need to know

The Cannes Film Festival has expanded its 2026 Official Selection with the addition of 16 films, sharpening an already competitive slate and reinforcing its reputation as the premier global showcase for auteur-driven cinema and emerging voices.

The latest announcement completed the main Competition lineup at 22 titles, headlined by James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’, a drama exploring the pursuit of the American dream through the lives of two brothers.

The film featured a high-profile cast including Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, marking Gray’s return to Cannes after his 2022 outing ‘Armageddon Time’. The Un Certain Regard section, known for spotlighting bold storytelling and new cinematic voices, has also been strengthened with several additions, including ‘Victorian Psycho’ by Zachary Wigon and ‘A Girl’s Story’, the debut feature from actor-turned-director Judith Godreche.

The latter carried particular resonance given Godreche’s prominence within France’s #MeToo movement, signalling Cannes’ continued engagement with socially relevant narratives.

Further enriching the section are ‘Titanic Ocean’ by Konstantina Kotzamani, marking a first feature, and ‘Ulysse’ by Laetitia Masson, which will serve as the closing film in the category. Together, these entries underline the festival’s emphasis on fresh perspectives and diverse storytelling traditions.

In the Cannes Premiere, which went on hold, a platform designed for established filmmakers outside the main competition, a mix of international voices has been added.

Among them is ‘Orange-Flavoured Wedding’ by Christophe Honore, a 1970s-set family drama centred on a wedding that brings together an ensemble cast including Vincent Lacoste, Paul Kircher, and Adele Exarchopoulos.

Other titles in this section include Maria Martinez Bayona’s ‘The End Of It’, Gessica Geneus’s ‘Mary Magdalene’, Tiago Guedes’s ‘Aqui’, and Geraldine Nakache’s ‘Si Tu Penses Bien’, reflecting a broad geographical and thematic range that continues to define Cannes’ parallel programming.

The Special Screenings lineup has also been expanded, notably with ‘Ashes’, directed by Diego Luna and adapted from Brenda Navarro’s novel ‘Eating Ashes’. The category also includes works such as ‘Spring’, ‘Tangles’, ‘Le Triangle d’Or’, and the documentary ‘Groundswell’, offering audiences a blend of narrative experimentation and topical storytelling.

Beyond feature films, Cannes has unveiled its short film competition, selecting 10 titles from more than 3,000 submissions spanning 136 countries, a figure that underscores the festival’s enduring global reach. The Short Film Palme d’Or is scheduled to be awarded during the closing ceremony on May 23.

The La Cinef selection, dedicated to student filmmakers, further highlights emerging talent, with 19 films chosen from nearly 2,800 entries submitted by film schools worldwide.

Representing multiple continents and a diverse mix of voices, the programme continues to serve as a crucial launchpad for the next generation of filmmakers.

Besides, Julianne Moore is set to receive one of the most prestigious honours at this year’s Cannes Film Festival after being named the latest recipient of the Kering Women in Motion Award.

Meanwhile, the Un Certain Regard jury will be presided over by French actor Leila Bekhti, joined by an international panel tasked with recognising standout works in a section long associated with discovery and artistic risk-taking.