Can’t move Bushra Bibi to Adiala due to security concerns, IHC informed

The Adiala Jail administration has refused to shift Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and ex-PTI chairman Imran Khan, from her Bani Gala residence in Islamabad to jail, ARY News reported.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan heard the plea of Bushra Bibi to transfer Adiala jail from Bani Gala in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In his report submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the superintendent Adial Jail said that the petitioner could not be shifted because of security concerns

Furthermore, the superintendent wrote, already space in the jail was limited as 250 females were crammed into it.

Earlier, Uzma Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking a medical examination of former first lady Bushra Bibi, who is incarcerated at Bani Gala.

“Illegally incarcerated former first lady was given chemical laced food over a week ago, which has burnt her throat and stomach. She is unable to eat and is unwell, but has been denied medical treatment,” the PTI said in a post on X.

In the petition, Uzma Khan pleaded the court that Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi should be allowed for medical examination from her family doctor Dr Asim Yousaf in the presence of senior doctors of PIMS hospital.

“It is further prayed that if it is advised by Dr Asim Yousaf, medical examination of Bushra Bibi is conducted in PIMS by the senior doctors in the presence of Dr Asim Yousaf,” the plea stated.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana reference last month on charges related to retaining expensive jewelry.