Canton Fair robotics display goes viral after helping woman walk

HANGZHOU: An Argentinian woman living with a disability has drawn significant attention at the Canton Fair in Guangzhou after being filmed standing with the help of an exoskeleton developed by a Chinese robotics company.

In a widely shared video from the 139th China Import and Export Fair, the woman, identified as Maria, a buyer from Argentina, stood upright with the support of the robot at the booth of Hangzhou Taixi Intelligent Technology Co.

“The experience has been both emotional and encouraging,” said Liang Linchao, the company’s chairman and general manager.

The exoskeleton, which is now available for pre-order at $1,200, is expected to enter both domestic and international markets by mid-year, with the final price likely to be below 10,000 yuan.

The video sparked a surge in interest, with product searches increasing by nearly 300 percent, daily livestream sales on Douyin surpassing 100 units, and a growing number of orders on e-commerce platforms.

During a return visit on Wednesday, Maria was presented with the same model as a gift. Clearly moved, she expressed her gratitude in Chinese, stating her hope that more people in her country could benefit from the technology.

Liang said the system integrates multi-sensor data and AI algorithms to interpret user intent and provide real-time, adaptive support for activities such as walking and navigating slopes, calling it a “walking brain-computer interface.”

He added that the company plans to expand globally to enhance mobility and quality of life through advanced manufacturing.