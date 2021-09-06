Cantonment board elections: Three sons of PML-N candidate injured in firing

LAHORE: A firing incident took place in Lahore in which three sons of a local Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader were injured.

As per details, a dispute broke out between two candidates, fighting Cantonment Board Election in Walton Ward No. 7 located in Factory Area of ​​Lahore over the issue of banner, which turned into an armed clash.

Independent candidate Chaudhry Arshad and his supporters reportedly opened fire outside the election office of PML-N candidate Naeem Butt, injuring his three sons.

After the firing, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

According to the DIG operations, the firing incident occurred due to an old enmity, it has nothing to do with cantonment board elections. Police have also launched further investigations into the incident.

According to police, the condition of all those injured in the firing is out of danger. DIG operations further said that the code of conduct of the Election Commission will be implemented and legal action will be taken against the violators of the code of conduct.

The cantonment boards polls will take place on Sept 12. Major political parties, including the PTI, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), have fielded their candidates for the polls.