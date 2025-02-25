Canva responds after users report major disruption on platform

Popular design platform Canva is currently experiencing a major outage, leaving users frustrated and unable to access its services.

According to online outage monitoring site DownDetector, over 400 reports have been filed, with the number expected to rise.

Users are primarily reporting issues with uploading images and files, which is hindering their ability to complete designs and projects. The outage appears to be affecting users globally, with many taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustrations and seek updates.

The disruption is causing significant workflow delays, particularly for creators, businesses, and students who rely heavily on Canva. In response to the issue, Canva acknowledged the problem on X and assured users that its engineers are working to resolve it.

“We hear you! Our engineers are working to resolve the issue and we will make sure to keep you informed,” Canva wrote.

The platform also directed users to visit (link unavailable) for updates and invited them to send direct messages for further concerns.

What is Canva?

Canva is a popular online graphic design platform that provides a user-friendly interface for creating a wide range of visual content. With Canva, users can design social media graphics, presentations, infographics, posters, flyers, brochures, business cards, logos, and even websites using its website builder. The platform’s drag-and-drop editor makes it easy to use, even for those without extensive design experience.

Canva’s vast template library offers thousands of pre-designed templates to get users started. The platform also allows for customization of various elements, including fonts, colors, images, shapes, and more.

Additionally, Canva’s collaboration tools enable real-time editing with others, while its integrations with popular platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Google Drive make it a convenient choice.