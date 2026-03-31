‘Cape Fear’ unleashes chilling first trailer ft. Javier Bardem, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson

This latest Cape Fear adaptation, heading to Apple TV, puts Javier Bardem front and center in a role that leans fully into menace, while Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson anchor the story on the other side of the psychological divide.

From the opening moments of the teaser, Javier Bardem appears as Max Cady with a look that immediately signals trouble. He’s an ex-convict with a violent past, covered in tattoos, carrying that quiet but constant sense of someone who hasn’t let go of what came before. The visuals are unsettling without trying too hard, and that’s part of what makes this version of Cape Fear stand out right away.

On the opposite side, Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson play Anna and Tom Bowden, a couple who have tried to move forward and build a stable, successful life. Amy Adams brings a calm control to her role, while Patrick Wilson plays into that same polished exterior. Together, they project a sense of normalcy, at least until Javier Bardem’s Cady re-enters their lives and starts peeling everything back.

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This version of Cape Fear doesn’t rush to reveal everything, and that’s where the tension builds. The trailer suggests a story rooted in revenge, but it keeps the details just out of reach, which only makes it more gripping.

Javier Bardem plays Cady as someone driven, calculated, and deeply unsettling, while Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson are forced into a situation that quickly spirals beyond their control.

The involvement of names like Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson gives it an added layer of weight, and their performances look central to how the story unfolds.

Cape Fear has been adapted before, and those earlier versions set a high bar, but this iteration feels intent on carving out its own space. With Javier Bardem leading the charge, supported by Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson, the series leans heavily into character-driven tension rather than just surface-level thrills.

The Cape Fear series is set to premiere on Apple TV on June 5, and if the teaser is anything to go by, it’s not going to ease viewers in gently. Instead, it looks like a slow-burn psychological thriller that builds pressure until it breaks.