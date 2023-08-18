Capt Retd Anwarul Haq appointed Islamabad chief commissioner

ISLAMABAD: Captain Retired Muhammad Anwarul Haq has been appointed new chief commissioner of Islamabad as the caretaker government took back additional charge of the post from Noorul Ameen Mengal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Establishment Division has issued a notification regarding the appointment of Captain Retired Muhammad Anwarul Haq as the new Islamabad chief commissioner.

Haq was earlier deputed as the Rawalpindi commissioner. Noorul Ameen Mengal has been directed to report to the Establishment Division.

A major reshuffle was made in the bureaucracy as the Grade 22 officer Kamran Ali Afzal was appointed as the cabinet secretary, additional secretary Sajid Baloch as Cabinet Division’s special secretary, Abdullah Khan Sunbal as Interior Ministry’s additional secretary in-charge, Hassan Nasir as IT secretary, Momin Ali Agha as additional secretary petroleum, Captain Retd Mehmmod as additional secretary food and Shehzad Khan Bangash as the secretary housing and works.

Syed Asif Haider Shah has been appointed as secretary climate, A D Khawaja as secretary human rights, Humera Ahmed as national heritage and culture secretary, federal secretary interior Ali Raza Murtaza as the secretary water and resources, Daud Muhammad as the AJK chief secretary, Shakil Qadir Khan as the Balochistan chief secretary, Dr Fakhar Alam Irfan as the Sindh chief secretary, Ali Raza Bhatta as the secretary science and technology, Sara Saeed as the Commerce Division special secretary, Mustafa Kamal Qazi as the DG Passport and Immigration and Erum Anjum Khan as the maritime secretary.