Capt Safdar criticises former COAS Bajwa, CJP Saqib Nisar

LAHORE: The husband of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Captain Retd Safdar Awan launched criticism against former COAS General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa and former chief justice Saqib Nisar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Capt Safdar said in a statement that the former army chief is enjoying expensive shopping in Dubai and white gold is being purchased while the Pakistani people are dying of inflation in the country. “You are a retired general and I am a retired captain but there is no big difference between us.”

“For God’s sake, you must return to the country. Were you aiming to just loot the country?”

He said that the government had appointed General Bajwa just for three years but he forcedly took an extension to keep the position for six years. “I am facing courts here and now, Bajwa Sahib will have to be in the country as well.”

Capt Safdar also demanded to put Faiz Hameed’s name in the exit control list (ECL). He said that the judges responsible for the Panama case should be brought to justice. He blamed General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former CJP Justice Retired Saqib Nisar for bringing disasters to the country.

