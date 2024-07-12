Anthony Mackie picks up iconic shield in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer

Marvel Studios on Friday dropped the first trailer for “Captain America: Brave New World,” starring Anthony Mackie as flying superhero Sam Wilson.

Directed by Julius Onah, the fourth Captain America movie and the first starring Anthony Mackie will hit theaters on February 12, 2025.

The trailer for ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ shows Sam Wilson meeting Harrison Ford’s US president Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who reveals that he plans to make Captain America a US agent.

Action sequences soon follow as Anthony Mackie’s Captain America stops an assassination bid on Ross at the White House.

While the trailer introduced a new character “Red Hulk”, an alter-ego of “Thunderbolt” Ross in the Marvel comics, its unclear the movie will follow the same storyline as the comics.

It is pertinent to mention that Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes the mantle over from Chris Evan’s Steve Rogers who in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” bids farewell to his suit.

Chris Evan touched new heights of fame following his appearance in previous three “Captain America” movies and the four “Avengers” movies.

Mackie’s Sam was seen as Cap in the Disney+ TV series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” and it will be the first time Mackie returns to the Marvel universe.