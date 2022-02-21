Pakistan Army captain martyred in Kohlu attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain was martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out by security forces in Balochistan’s Kohlu district on February 20, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, on 20 February 2022, security forces conducted a clearance operation on information about presence of terrorists near District Kohlu, Balochistan.

As soon as troops started cordoning the area, terrorists while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire. During heavy exchange of fire, Captain Haider Abbas embraced martyrdom in pursuit of the terrorists, the ISPR said.

“A deliberate follow-up operation, however, continues in the area to deal with the perpetrators who have suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains,” it added.

“Security forces operations to eliminate the terrorists will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard earned peace in Balochistan,” the ISPR added.

Funeral prayers of martyred Capt Haider Abbas were offered at Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi, Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral.

Serving officers, soldiers, relatives of Shaheed and large no of people attended the Namaz e Janaza. Captain Haider Abbas was buried with complete military honour.

