Captain Jack Sparrow is back? Jerry Bruckheimer confirms talks with Johnny Depp for Pirates 6

Franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed that discussions are active with Johnny Depp to reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Speaking at Disney’s D23 event, Bruckheimer provided the clearest confirmation yet that the studio is working to bring the Oscar-nominated actor back into the billion-dollar Disney franchise. While a final agreement has not been finalized, the ongoing negotiations mark a major shift for the long-running film series.

Jerry Bruckheimer Addresses Johnny Depp’s Potential Return

Addressing media reports at Disney’s D23 showcase, Jerry Bruckheimer clarified the current status of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and Johnny Depp’s involvement in the production.

“We’re talking to Johnny, we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done,” Bruckheimer stated to Deadline.

Depp originated the character of Captain Jack Sparrow in 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. He went on to star in four sequels, concluding with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales.

What Is the Status of Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

Development on the sixth installment has progressed through several iterations over the past decade. Disney had previously explored alternative storylines, including a female-led reboot project associated with Margot Robbie.

However, Bruckheimer’s latest update confirms that active scriptwriting is now focused on integrating original franchise elements while charting a new narrative direction.

If negotiations succeed, Johnny Depp’s return would mark his first major studio tentpole project in several years. Given Captain Jack Sparrow’s central role in the franchise’s $4.5 billion global box office history, securing Depp remains a strategic priority for Disney as it revives one of its most lucrative intellectual properties.

Important Factors for the Sequel: