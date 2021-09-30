Captain martyred, TTP commander killed in Tank IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army captain was martyred in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Tank district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

The military’s media wing said security forces conducted the IBO on reported presence of terrorists.

“TTP terrorist commander Khawaza din alias Sher Khan got killed,” the ISPR said, adding weapons and ammunition were recovered from his hideout.

During an intense exchange of fire, Captain Sikandar, 27, a resident of Pakpatan, embraced martyrdom, the army media wing said.

ALSO READ: CTD ARRESTS TERRORIST ASSOCIATED WITH TTP FROM MALAKAND

On Sept 20, a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

“Security Forces conducted IBO in Mir Ali North Waziristan. During the IBO, TTP terrorist commander Safiullah was killed,” the ISPR said. Safiullah belonged to Mir Ali and was involved in the killing of four women of an NGO in February 2021 and the target killing of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) engineers in November 2020.

The TTP commander was also involved in planning and execution of IED attacks on security forces, extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!