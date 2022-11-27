Car and tractor crash in Larkana leaves five dead

LARKANA: A road crash between car and tractor leaves five dead at Waggan Road this morning, citing sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

“Five persons including a woman, little girl and three men were died in the traffic mishap due to fog on the road,” police said.

All deceased in the accident have been natives of Ratodero, police said.

The tractor driver and and a labourer were also injured in the road accident, rescue sources said.

Sindh and Punjab’s several areas experience fog in early winter in the morning and night causing poor visibility on roads resulting fatal taffic accident.

In recent years smog and pollution has badly affected the region restricting visibility range, which also result in hygiene issues.

