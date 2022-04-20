Car falls into river by itself; video goes viral

The video of an unoccupied car rolling across a road before plunging into a river by itself in Latvia is going viral across social media.

The clip shows two men exiting the car, which they parked near the river. It then started to move towards the water in reverse after 10 minutes.

A white minivan can be seen swerving around the car’s rear, thinking it was being driven in reverse gear.

The car, as if possessed, avoids being hit by two posts. It entered the spillway before falling into the river. The vehicle stayed afloat for a while before submerging inside it.

It went to the bottom of the river. The vehicle was tracked down a day later.

Police believe that the incident took place because the driver had not applied the handbrake.

