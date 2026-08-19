Car lifters killed in Larkana encounter wanted in Karachi: SSP

LARKANA: Two car lifters killed in a police encounter in Larkana on Tuesday found to be wanted to police in Karachi, police said on Wednesday.

Two car lifters were killed in a shootout with police yesterday at Arija Road in Waleed police station jurisdiction.

SSP Larkana Ahmed Faisal told media that the deceased, identified as Gulshan Gopang and Ghulam Shabbir Kalhoro, were involved in lifting of over 100 vehicles.

Police officer said that Gulshan Gopang was the kingpin of the inter-provincial car lifting gang.

“They were wanted to police in several districts of Sindh in dozens of cases”, SSP said.

He said that a rifle, pistol and a stolen car was recovered from the deceased. ” Recovered car was stolen from Karachi’s Bahadurabad locality”, official said.

The slain car lifters had a police record, and they were also arrested earlier and jailed, he said.

The accused were in the past were arrested in Larkana and recovered a car stolen from Karachi, district police chief said.

“They have criminal record in police stations of Karachi, Khairpur, Ghotki and Larkana,” SSP Larkana said.