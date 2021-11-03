Car parked in same spot for 47 years to be turned into monument

A car has been sent to a workshop to be fully restored and installed as a monument that had been parked on an Italian street for 47 years.

A Lancia Fulvia 1962 has been parked at the same spots in Italy for 47 years by Angelo Fregolent that will be turned into a monument.

Fregolent had parked the vehicle outside the newsagent he ran with his wife, Bertilla Modolo, in Conegliano in 1974.

The 94-year-old Angelo Fregolent told II Gazzettino that he ran the newsstand under the house for 40 years together with his wife Bertilla, who is 10 years younger than him.

He said, “When I opened the business, I was happy to have the Lancia Fulvia parked in front of it because I had the newspapers unloaded in the trunk and then I took them inside.”

The car became a tourist attraction after it was left on the spot by the couple after retirement. Visitors to Conegliano would take selfies with the vehicle and it became a landmark as photos circulated online.

The town’s officials have now decided to move the car after nearly five decades. The vehicle was removed on October 20 and transferred to the Auto e Moto d’Epoca Motorshow in Padua where it was on display alongside dozens of other timeless classic cars.

The vehicle was then sent to a workshop to be restored and fix the damage sustained from elements over the last 47 years.

The car will be placed outside a local school next to Angelo and Bertilla’s house once it is fully restored.

The elderly couple would be able to admire their old car from their window while tourists come to take pictures with it.

Locals expressed happiness after knowing that the car is not being scrapped. A 42-year-old resident named Luca Zaia said, “The car has been parked there since I was going to school.”