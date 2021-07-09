Car prices in Pakistan after govt’s new auto policy

KARACHI: The automobile manufacturers have announced to reduce car prices in Pakistan after getting the relaxations in taxes by the federal government under a new auto policy, ARY News reported on Friday.

After the federal government made a tax cut for the automotive industry, the carmakers made reduction in the prices of the different models of Toyota, Suzuki and KIA vehicles.

Toyota Yaris

Sources told ARY News that the new prices of cars were effective from July 1 across the country as Indus Motors reduced the prices of Toyota Yaris, Toyota Corolla, Toyota Fortuner and Hilux Revo.

After the deduction of Rs100,000 million, the new price of Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 is fixed at Rs2,409,000 from Rs2,509,000. The company reduced the price of Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 from Rs2,689,000 to Rs2,589,000.

The price of Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 was also reduced to Rs2,519,000 from Rs2,619,000, whereas, Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 to Rs2,669,000 after the deduction of Rs100,000.

The company has made a reduction of Rs110,000 in the sale prices of Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 as the model will now be sold at Rs2,717,000 from Rs2,929,000, Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 at Rs2,899,000 instead of Rs2,999,000.

Toyota Corolla

The sale price of the Toyota Corolla was also reduced as the model will now be available at Rs3,249,000 after the reduction of Rs120,000 in its previous price, Rs3,369,000. The new price of Toyota Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8 is fixed at Rs3,579,000 while its previous sale price was Rs3,699,000.

A reduction worth Rs110,000 was made in the prices of Toyota Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i (Beige Interior) and Toyota Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i (Black Interior) as their new prices will be Rs3,869,000 and Rs3,889,000 respectively.

Toyota Fortuner

The auto manufacturer has reduced Rs300,000 in the price of Toyota Fortuner 2.7 G and the new price will be Rs7,649,000 instead of Rs7,999,000, whereas, Toyota Fortuner 2.7 VVTi’s price was decreased up to Rs8,899,000 from Rs9,299,000 after the reduction of Rs400,000.

Toyota Fortuner Sigma 4 will be available at the price of Rs9,269,000 after a reduction of Rs380,000 in its previous worth of Rs9,649,000.

Toyota Hilux

A reduction of Rs120,000 was made on three models of Toyota Hilux and the new prices were fixed at Rs6,429,000 for Toyota Hilux Revo GMT, Rs6,899,000 for Toyota Hilux Revo G AT and Rs7,379,000 for Toyota Hilux Revo V AT.

Suzuki vehicles

Pak Suzuki Motors announced to reduce prices of Alto, WagonR, Swift and Bolan.

The prices of different models of Suzuki Alto were announced as Rs1,113,000 was set up for Suzuki Alto VX after the reduction of Rs85,000, Rs1,335,000 for Suzuki Alto VXR after the reduction of Rs98,000, Rs1,521,000 for Suzuki Alto VXL AGS after the reduction of Rs112,000.

The price of Suzuki Cultus VXR was fixed at Rs1,655,000 after the reduction of Rs125,000, Cultus VXL Rs1,833,000 after the reduction of Rs140,000 and Cultus VXL AGS Rs1,975,000 after the reduction of Rs155,000.

The Suzuki Wagon R VXR price will be Rs1,530,000 after the reduction of Rs110,000, Wagon R VXL Rs1,610,000 after the price cut worth Rs120,000 and Wagon R AGS Rs1,760,000 after the reduction of Rs130,000.

The prices of other vehicles will be Rs1,972,000 for Suzuki Swift DLX 1.3 and Swift AT (Rs2,148,000).

Suzuki Bolan VX (Rs1,049,000) after the reduction of Rs85,000.

Kia vehicles

The automobile manufacturer, Kia, announced a reduction in the prices of Picanto, Sportage and Sorento.

The new prices of its models will be Rs1,781,000 for Kia Picanto 1.0 MT, Picanto 1.0 A (Rs1,922,000), Sportage Alpha (Rs4,294,000), Sportage AWD (Rs5,270,000), whereas, the price of Sorento 2.4 FWD was also reduced up to Rs163,000.