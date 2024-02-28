Car runs over 2 asleep on pavement in Karachi

KARACHI: At least two people were killed and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car ran over homeless men sleeping on a footpath in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi area, ARY News reported.

According to details, the accident happened near Nagan pull area of Karachi where a car skidded off the road and ran over homeless people sleeping on the footpath, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three others.

All five deceased and injured were brothers, said police.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

The driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident, said police, adding that an investigation has been launched to arrest culprits.

Last year, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi in 2023.

According to reports from rescue sources, overspeeding and riding motorbikes without helmets remained the major causes behind the deaths and injuries in road mishaps in the ongoing year of 2023.

The report also highlighted the movement of speeding dumpers, and passenger buses in Karachi, the main cause behind the casualties in road crashes.

According to traffic police officials, the biggest cause of traffic accidents is rash and irresponsible driving۔