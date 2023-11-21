Car sale drops in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The sale of cars during the first four months of the current financial year 2023-24 has dropped by 47.4 per cent as compared to the same months of last year, a recent data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) said.

According to the data, as many as 20,871 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 39,700 units in the same months of last year.

The breakup figures showed that 2,239 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-October 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 6,416 units during July-October 2022-23.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris car sales also declined by 51 per cent as it went down to 4,032 units from 8,253 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 55 per cent as its sales went down to 1,576 units from 3,466 units last year.

Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,142 units during the first four months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 2,952 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,160 units from 2,181 units last year.

Suzuki Alto’s sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 30 per cent from 13,464 units to 9,362 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 684 units as opposed to sales of 1,469 units in the same month of last year.