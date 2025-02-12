Car sales in Pakistan surge 65pc in Jan 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s auto-mobile sector witnessed a substantial improvement, with a 65 percent increase in car sales in January 2025, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

The total sales of cars, sports utility vehicles, vans, and other vehicles reached 17,000 units in January, marking a significant surge in the industry. The auto sector’s sales improved by 61percent in January 2025 compared to January 2024.

In the first seven months of 2025, car sales surged by 56percent to exceed 78,000 units, indicating a robust growth trajectory.

Sales of passenger cars increased by 51percent from 7,864 units in December 2024 to 11,868 units in January. Cars above 1300cc had an 85percent rise in sales, reaching 5,518 units. automobiles under 1000cc witnessed a 63 percent increase in sales to 5,633 units, while sales of 1000cc automobiles increased by 30 percent.

Sales of trucks increased by 344 percent in the commercial vehicles market. Bus sales, however, dropped by 61percent.

Sales of motorcycles also increased significantly during that time, hitting 132,947 units.

According to earlier data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the sale of cars during the first six months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 51.32 per cent compared to the same months last year.

According to the data, 46,398 cars were sold during the months under review, compared to 30,662 units in the same months last year.

The breakup figures showed that 6,404 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-December 2024-25 compared to the sale of 3,938 units during July-December 2023-24.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 82.47 per cent as it went up to 9,633 units from 5,279 units in the previous year.