Car sales surge 141 percent in Pakistan

Islamabad: Car sales in Pakistan rose sharply in July 2026, increasing by 141 percent compared with the same month last year, according to data from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

A total of 17,216 cars were sold in July 2026, compared with 7,135 units in July 2025, marking an increase of 141.28 percent.

The figures, released at the start of the new financial year, point to a strong recovery in Pakistan’s automotive market after a period of weak demand.

According to the industrial statistics, the sales of electric vehicles also recorded significant progress during the month, reflecting growing interest among Pakistani consumers in newer and more fuel-efficient technologies.

The automotive sector in Pakistan has faced major challenges in recent years, including high car prices and expensive bank financing caused by elevated interest rates. However, the latest figures suggest that demand for cars is rapidly recovering.