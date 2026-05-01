Cara Delevingne Takes the Leap: Launches Music Career with International Tour

Cara Delevingne is trading her modeling and acting career for a new passion – music! The 33-year-old supermodel and actress has announced her debut music tour, spanning 11 cities across Europe, the UK, and North America.

Delevingne’s tour kicks off on June 1 in Berlin, followed by stops in Barcelona, London, Paris, Los Angeles, and Brooklyn.

She’s also set to perform at Primavera Sound Barcelona 2026, alongside other music heavyweights. Tickets go on presale April 30, with general sales starting May 1.

The model-turned-musician has been teasing her fans with snippets of her new music, including “I Forgot” and “Out of My Head”.

She describes music as her “biggest fear and greatest love”, and is excited to share her creative vision with the world.

Delevingne’s music journey isn’t entirely new; she’s collaborated with artists like MGK, Fiona Apple, and St. Vincent, and even contributed to the soundtrack of “Her Smell”.