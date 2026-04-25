Cara Delevingne's Bold Career Shift: From Supermodel to Hollywood Star

Cara Delevingne is making waves with her latest career move, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

After dominating the fashion world, she transitioned to acting in 2012 with a small role in “Anna Karenina”. Her breakthrough came in 2015 with “Paper Towns”, earning her two Teen Choice Awards.

Delevingne’s acting credits now include “Suicide Squad”, “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”, and “Only Murders in the Building”, for which she received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

Turning to Instagram, the star also penned as she shared the news with her fans, “Music. It’s forever been my biggest fear and my greatest love.”

She added, “I Forgot and Out Of My Head are the first peek inside my stream of consciousness over the last few years. I can’t quite believe we are finally here.”

She’s also ventured into theater, starring as Sally Bowles in the 2024 stage adaptation of “Cabaret”.

Beyond acting, Delevingne is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

She’s co-founded EcoResolution, promoting environmental justice, and has collaborated with brands like Dior and Burberry.

Delevingne’s journey is a testament to her talent, resilience, and dedication to her craft.