Cara Delevingne’s ‘Gross’ dental scare nearly canceled Berlin gig

Cara Delevingne nearly pulled the plug on the opening night of her 2026 European tour after a last-minute dental emergency. The 33-year-old model, actress, and now singer revealed the “pretty gross” ordeal while onstage at Berlin’s silent green venue on June 1.

“Without Him, I Wouldn’t Have Been Able to Do the Show”

Speaking to the crowd, Delevingne thanked local fans and a specific Berlin dentist. “I just wanted to say a little thank you to the German people, but also to the Berlin dentistry society and one specific person.

I don’t know if he’s here, but his name is Dr Felix,” she said, as reported by The Sun’s Bizarre column.

The night before her Berlin gig, Delevingne required urgent dental work that threatened to cancel the show. “Without him, I wouldn’t have been able to do the show tonight because, I’m not going to go into it but I had some pretty gross dental work that had to be done very late at night,” she explained. “So, thank you. I’ll probably have to go and see him after this as well.”

Delevingne’s 2026 Tour and Debut Album Era

The Berlin performance kicked off an 11-city run that includes London, Paris, Los Angeles, and New York this month. The tour supports her shift into music, following the release of debut singles “I Forgot” and “Out of My Head”, accompanied by a seven-minute short film directed by Emmy winner Jessica Lee Gagné.

Both tracks preview her debut album, due later this summer. Delevingne co-wrote I Forgot with Trey Campbell and worked with producer BJ Burton — known for Bon Iver, Nine Inch Nails, and Charli xcx — to craft a darker, experimental sound.

The songs layer fragile vocals over jagged distortion and heavy synths, with lyrics addressing drug and alcohol addiction and mental struggle. Out of My Head shifts from trip-hop into drum ’n’ bass.

From Runway to Stage: Delevingne’s Evolving Career

Best known for modeling and roles in Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the Building, Delevingne made her West End stage debut in 2024 as Sally Bowles in Cabaret alongside Luke Treadaway. Her music pivot marks another reinvention, blending emotional rawness with high-concept visuals.