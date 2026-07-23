Cardi B addresses Maduka Okoye rumors as ex-girlfriend drama goes viral

Cardi B and Maduka Okoye’s romance dating rumors heated up as new footage from Paris Fashion Week showed the pair together. The viral Clip of the Udinese and the Nigerian goalkeeper, helping rapper Cardi B, began the discussion. However, things quickly turn serious once an alleged audio that features Cardi B’s complaints about the media, alongside Maduka Okoye’s ex, Jelicia’s social posts, hit the media.

Here is a complete breakdown of Cardi B’s audio, Jelicia’s posts and everything you need to know:

Cardi B Talks Romance Speculation In Leaked audio

Despite breaking up recently with NFL player Stefon Diggs, with whom he shares a child, Cardiff B continues to make headlines for her love life. In an audio recording that is circulating on the web, the female MC explained how annoyed she is with public criticism and social media commenters urging her to be single.

Cardi explained, “I’m going to go on a date with my cousin just so I could rage bait people… I’ve seen some suggestions where y’all be like, ‘Oh, I want her to be single, I want her to be focused on herself.’ Bitch, I’m going to be single for the rest of my life.”

While addressing her single dating status last November, the Grammy-winning artist mentioned, “Broke up with us, I’ll break up with y’all too. If I ain’t going nowhere… then you going nowhere. Nobody getting their pussy eaten. Period.” She then expressed she has gone through much of her public life under heavy scrutiny for her romantic partnerships.

Jelicia’s Claims Against Maduka Okoye Ex- girlfriend

While Cardi B and Maduka Okoye continue to lead gossip headlines for their rumored relationship, Okoye’s ex-girlfriend, Dutch model Jelicia, posted severe claims about her relationship with Okoye on Instagram.

She wrote, in part, about how the soccer player had cheated on her with multiple women. The Dutch Model also disclosed personal struggles with domestic problems with Okoye whilst being in a relationship. Jelicia and Okoye’s former child together.

Maduka Okoye remained quiet and neither addressed Jelicia’s allegations or the dating rumors circulating with the rapper cardi B.

What’s next For Cardi B and Maduka Okoye?

Both social media and many sports sites still try to connect Cardi B and the Italian goalkeeper while they seem to still have their own lives to balance, like their sports and Music activities, although they share each other on social media.