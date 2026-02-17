Cardi B addresses split rumors with Stefon Diggs after Super Bowl buzz

Cardi B has publicly addressed speculation surrounding her relationship with Stefon Diggs, telling fans she is no longer involved with the NFL star amid mounting breakup rumors.

During her February 15 performance in Los Angeles on the Little Miss Drama Tour, the Grammy-winning rapper responded to online chatter and a recent jab from fellow rapper BIA.

“Just because I ain’t f—ing with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy,” Cardi told the crowd in fan-recorded footage shared on X, before adding, “This is for you bitch,” and launching into her 2025 diss track “Pretty & Petty.”

The song, from her Am I the Drama? album, targets BIA and opens with a pointed lyric challenging listeners to name five of the rapper’s songs.

The onstage remarks followed an online exchange days earlier. On February 12, BIA responded to a post of Cardi performing the track and took a swipe at Diggs, writing: “Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! and I know that… [you know what nevermind.]”

Cardi B’s recent comment comes amid rumors that she and the NFL star have broken up. Rumors intensified on February 9 after fans noticed Cardi and Diggs had unfollowed each other on Instagram shortly after the football star’s team fell short in the 2026 Super Bowl.

The couple made their first official public appearance in May 2025. They welcomed a baby boy last November.