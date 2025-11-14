Cardi B becomes mom of four as she and Stefon Diggs welcome son

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have finally welcomed their first child together.

In a heartwarming statement to PEOPLE, the Am I the Drama? artist’s reps confirmed that she has welcomed her fourth child, a boy. “Cardi is healthy and happy,” the rep said.

The rapper also shared the joyous news with fans herself via her Instagram account. Cardi posted a video of herself where she lip-synchs Hello, from her recently released sophomore studio album Am I the Drama?.

“My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she wrote along the video.

Cardi B shares her three elder children – Kulture, Wave and Blossom – with her estranged husband, rapper Offset whom She filed for divorce in July 2024. Meanwhile, Diggs is already father to daughters Nova and Charliee.