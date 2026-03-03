Cardi B begs fans to stop fighting at her ‘Little Miss Drama’ shows

Cardi B has a simple request for fans attending her Little Miss Drama Tour: please do not start fights in the crowd. But her reason for the plea is pure Cardi.

During a recent tour stop, the Grammy winning rapper, 33, paused her set to address concertgoers directly after noticing scuffles breaking out in the audience. In fan shared footage circulating on X, Cardi explained that fights in the crowd pull her attention away from the stage.

“Ladies and gentlemen, please don’t fight. Because when y’all fight, I’m nosy. I wanna see it. I wanna see it!” she said on stage. “And that distracts me from my performance, and then I f— up. And then I’m all over the internet, f—ing up my moves, ‘cause I wanna see the fight!”

Laughing, she added that if fans absolutely had to argue, they should “do it after the show.”

The rapper launched her tour in February in support of her latest album, Am I the Drama?, and she has continued to keep things candid and unfiltered on stage.

Cardi B previously hinted at relationship tension during a February 15 show in Los Angeles. Addressing rumors surrounding her personal life, she told fans, “Just because I ain’t messing with my baby daddy doesn’t mean you get to talk about my baby daddy.”

The comment was a message for rapper BIA, who’d previously taken a jab at NFL star Diggs on X, writing, “Can u name someone with more [baby mamas] than receiving yards? I can! And I know that… [you know what nevermind].”