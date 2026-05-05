Cardi B has proved that not even illness could dim her presence as she made a striking appearance at the Met Gala on May 4, 2026.

The 33-year-old rapper stunned in a custom Marc Jacobs gown from the designer’s fall 2025 collection as she stepped onto fashion’s most prestigious red carpet. The head-to-toe lace ensemble featured exaggerated sculptural elements at the shoulders and hem, creating a dramatic silhouette that aligned with the evening’s “Costume Art” theme.

Blending shades of purple, pink and orange into a soft nude base, the gown was further detailed with intricate black leaf stitching. Light pink gloves peeked through beneath satin layers, adding a delicate contrast to the bold structure of the outfit.

While posing for photographers and speaking to reporters, Cardi B candidly revealed she she was battling a fever.

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“You wanna know a secret? I’m actually sick and I have a fever,” she said on the red carpet.

Despite her condition, the artist maintained her signature confidence and energy, continuing up the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art without missing a beat.

According to Vogue, her look drew inspiration from the work of German artist Hans Bellmer, known for his unconventional, life-sized doll sculptures.

The 2026 Met Gala dress code was “Fashion Is Art,” which reflects the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s spring 2026 exhibition titled “Costume Art.”