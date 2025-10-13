Cardi B celebrates 33rd birthday with glamorous sheer maternity look

Cardi B is celebrating her 33rd birthday in style!

Over the weekend, the WAP singer took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of sizzling photos of herself.

For her big day, the Grammy-winning rapper, who is currently pregnant with her firth child, stunned in a sheer maroon dress with dramatic cutout areas that complemented her curves and baby bump.

The Girls Like You rapper wore her black locks down and parted as she added charm with nude makeup.

Cardi B completed her look with matching crimson earrings and a necklace, and multiple silver bracelets.

“Thank you to everyone for all the birthday wishes! Every one normally makes their new year resolution on Jan 1st but I made mine last night!” she wrote in the caption.

The I Like It performer continued, “Im feeling lucky but most of all blessed! Year 32 was a year I’ll never forget! But 33 is the Jesus year and I must say I never felt so covered and so protected by the man above himself. He never fails to remind me that I’m chosen and that I’m anointed and that’s the best gift I could ever ask for.”

“Thank you all for supporting me and loving me! I love yall back!” she added.

Cardi B, who shares three children with Offset – daughter Kulture, son Wave, and daughter Blossom, – is expecting her fourth child with her boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs.