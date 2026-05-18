Cardi B Clarifies Rumors About Angry Texting Stefon Diggs Amidst Reconciliation Speculations

Cardi B has addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged angry texting to Stefon Diggs, amidst speculations of a possible reconciliation.

The rapper took to social media to joke about the viral video of her arguing with Diggs, saying, “Sometimes I forget I’m a celebrity… damn y’all ain’t never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”.

The argument, which took place outside a coffee shop, has sparked rumors of a possible reunion between the two.

Sources claim that Cardi is giving Diggs “another shot” but is taking things slow.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs had a tumultuous relationship, with reports of a breakup in February 2026 due to trust issues. However, they’ve been spotted together recently, fueling reconciliation rumors.

About Cardi B

Cardi B is a firecracker! Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar on October 11, 1992, in the Highbridge neighborhood of the South Bronx, NYC, she’s a rapper, singer, and songwriter who took the music world by storm.

Known for her bold personality, catchy hooks, and unapologetic lyrics, Cardi B has become a household name.

Career Highlights:

First female rapper to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album (‘Invasion of Privacy’, 2019)

First female artist to top Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts simultaneously with “Bodak Yellow” (2017)

Sold over 30 million singles worldwide

Featured in Time’s 100 most influential people in the world (2018)

Personal Life:

Married to Offset (rapper) since 2017

Has two kids, Kulture (born 2018) and Wave (born 2021)

Recent Updates:

Releasing new music and collaborating with other top artists

Expanding her brand with beauty and fashion ventures

Keeping fans engaged with her sassy social media presence