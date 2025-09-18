Cardi B is expecting first child with NFL star Stefon Diggs

Cardi B is all set to embrace motherhood for the fourth time, as the American rapper is expecting her first child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

Congratulations are in order for rapper Cardi B, 32, and her NFL wide receiver beau, Stefon Diggs, 31, who are expecting their first child together, she confirmed during a recent TV show appearance.

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs,” confirmed the ‘Girls Like You’ singer, adding that she is due before her scheduled tour in February. “I’ve been putting in all this work, but I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

“I’m happy, I feel like I’m in a good space,” she added. “Me and my man are very supportive of each other. We like in the same space in our careers. You know what it is that I feel like we’re really great, we’re really the best at what we do. He just makes me feel safe and very confident. And it makes you feel like you could take over the world.”

Cardi B, who shares her three elder kids, daughter Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set, 4, and youngest daughter Blossom, 1, with her ex-husband, Offset, further joked, “Now y’all could buy my album so I can buy Pampers and diapers and all that type of stuff. Support my album, ’cause I’m a mother of four now.”

The rapper is set to release her second studio album, titled ‘Am I The Drama?’, on September 19.

Notably, Cardi B and Stefon Diggs, who first sparked rumours last October, confirmed their romance in May this year.

Diggs is also father to an elder daughter, Nova, 8, from his previous relationship.