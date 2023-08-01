Cardi B faces charges after mic-toss incident

BDays after American rapper Cardi B hurled her microphone at a concertgoer after being splashed with a drink, US police have begun a battery investigation against her.

For the unversed, an unpleasant incident took place during the Las Vegas concert of Cardi B over the weekend, when a ‘fan’ tossed their drink on the rapper and she immediately retaliated with her revenge, by launching her mic at the miscreant, as seen in the widely circulated video.

Though the matter had subsided at that moment when her security personnel took charge and apprehended the person, dragging them away from the audience, the rapper could face repercussions from the US police department, as the entire episode is now a subject of investigation.

Reportedly, the microphone hit not only the offender but also another lady standing nearby, who contacted the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to report a battery. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” the officials stated on Monday without mentioning Cardi B, however, the date and location matched her show.

The singer’s reps are yet to issue any official statement on the fiasco.

