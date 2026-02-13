Cardi B gets emotional at tour's opening night amid Stefon Diggs split rumors

Cardi B has shared a heartfelt moment with fans as she kicked off her Little Miss Drama Tour on Wednesday, February 11, at the Acrisure Arena.

The rapper, 33, paused during the show to deliver an emotional message to the crowd.

“I do not want to get emotional,” she said in a fan-captured TikTok video. “I just want to tell you, don’t let nobody take your happiness away from you.”

She then transitioned into a performance of “Girls Like You,” her hit collaboration with Maroon 5.

Cardi’s comments come amid speculation about her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Rumors of a possible split began circulating after fans noticed the two no longer follow each other on Instagram following Super Bowl weekend.

The “Up” rapper also raised eyebrows when she appeared to leave the stadium during the his game. She shared an Instagram Stories clip of herself singing in a car while the Super Bowl was still underway. Later that evening, she was seen attending a Raising Cane’s party.

The day before the big game, Cardi was asked by ESPN at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party if she had a message for Diggs ahead of the championship matchup to which she bluntly replied “Good luck,” before walking away.

Cardi B and Steffon Diggs, who welcomed a baby boy last November, made their first official public appearance together in May 2025.