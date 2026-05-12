Cardi B gives Diggs 'Second Chance' after recent split

Cardi B reignited her love story with Stefon Diggs after a split. She posted a detailed post on her social media.

According to US Weekly, the 33-year-old rapper agreed to give the professional footballer a “second chance” because she still loves him. Insider confessed about the rumors and noted, “Cardi and Stefon are giving things another shot. She is giving him a second chance, but is not fully committing to him”.

The source further told the outlet that Cardi B is “slowly letting’ Diggs ‘back in.” He continued, “They’ve been in closer contact lately. Things are no longer contentious,” continued the confidant. “She still has love for Stefon, which makes it difficult to walk away.”

The pair’s reconciliation comes after the two were seen together at the “A Moment for Moms” celebration on May 9, an event hosted by the professional player’s Diggs Deep Foundation on Mother’s Day.

In the recent Instagram post, the singer penned after her baby’s arrival, “My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season”.

She continued with her statement in the caption and noted, “Starting over is never easy, but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world, a new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve”.

For those unversed, Cardi and Diggs parted ways in February 2026, almost 2 months after welcoming their first child.