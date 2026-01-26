Cardi B goes wild after Stefon Diggss as Patriots reach Super Bowl

Cardi B was front and center to celebrate boyfriend Stefon Diggs after the New England Patriots secured their place in the Super Bowl with a dramatic 10–7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Braving freezing temperatures in Colorado, the rapper watched from the sidelines as the Patriots clinched the win in a tense, low-scoring matchup.

Moments after the final whistle, Cardi joined the on-field celebrations, visibly emotional and full of energy.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl!” she shouted excitedly in a video shared by the NFL on Instagram, adding, “Oh my God!” as she soaked in the moment.

Cardi also shared clips on her Instagram Stories, including Diggs’ postgame interview, during which she proudly yelled, “That’s my baby!” Diggs appeared overwhelmed by the victory, wiping away tears as he addressed teammates.

“They can’t hold us down forever, man” Diggs said to his fellow teammates. “God is good!”

The Grammy-winning rapper also turned the camera toward Diggs’ mother, Stephanie Diggs, asking how she was feeling after the big win. “My side hurts,” she joked, drawing laughs from those nearby.

For the game day, the WAP rapper wore a custom Jagne curve-hugging lace corset, Amina Muaddi boots and a Hermès Birkin bag.

Following the victory, Cardi and Diggs – who welcomed a baby boy together in November 2025 – were seen hugging, swaying together and sharing a kiss that knocked off her celebratory baseball cap. Diggs sweetly placed it back on her head as they smiled for cameras.